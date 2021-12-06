Five people were detained in Minsk on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack – RBK

Photo: Promptly. Important. Trustworthy / YouTube



The police detained five people on suspicion of attempting to commit a terrorist act in Minsk, who threw a Molotov cocktail into the building of the police department in August. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus.

“Metropolitan operatives, with the forceful support of the SPBT“ Almaz ”, as well as the SOBR of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on suspicion of attempted committing an act of terrorism, detained a group of persons <...> a criminal case was initiated against the members of the group under Part 1 of Art. 14, part 2 of Art. 289 of the Criminal Code of Belarus (attempted committing an act of terrorism), ”it was reported. The maximum punishment under this article provides for up to 20 years in prison.

The department explained that on August 16, the police “found a burning object while walking around the adjacent territory.” They found shards of a bottle, as well as traces of gasoline and pyrotechnics.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, the criminal group consisted of at least five people, including those who were repeatedly convicted. “They aimed to set fire to administrative buildings, service and personal cars of police officers to destabilize the situation in the country and disorganize the work of the authorities,” the department added.