For the first time, secure video communication will be used for the conversation between Biden and Putin – RBK

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: Kremlin Pool / Global Look Press)



For the first time, Russia and the United States will use a secure communication line for a video conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Channel One.

“No, this is not new. She really was. Even during the previous administrations, an agreement was reached on the creation of such a line. Signalers worked hard, it was created, but so far it has only been tested in working mode, but has not been used by the heads of state, ”he said.

Peskov noted that the line is completely protected, its characteristics allow Putin and Biden to discuss “the most important topics” that require an increased level of secrecy. He also added that the conversation will take place one-on-one, despite the possibility of involving other people in the conversation as needed.

The Kremlin answered the question about the chances for the face-to-face summit of Putin and Biden



The conversation in question will begin on Tuesday, December 7, at about 18:00 Moscow time. Peskov said earlier that the leaders’ conversation will not be broadcast live, but the first footage of the meeting will be published. The conversation itself will be long and “thorough”, added the press secretary of the Russian president.