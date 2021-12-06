“For Ukraine, 60 thousand tons of coal from the United States is not just little, it is nothing”

The second consignment of the contracted coal from the USA arrived in Ukraine. The total volume of supplies exceeded 120 thousand tons. According to the general director of DTEK Energo Ildar Saleev, in the coming days the imported coal should replenish the reserves of the Uglegorskaya, Zmievskaya and Tripolskaya TPPs.

In December, the company will receive three more consignments of American raw materials. The total volume of supplies in November-January will be about 470 thousand tons. The total volume of contracted coal from Poland, the USA and Kazakhstan will reach almost 1 million tons (0.9 million). These parties, as DTEK stressed, must ensure uninterrupted operation of heating plants during peak winter periods.

In addition, Centrenergo previously reported about 1.5 million tons of foreign coal contracted: from Kazakhstan (663 thousand tons), Poland (300 thousand), the USA and Australia. To cover the energy deficit, Ukraine also agreed to import electricity from Belarus and several times urgently requested emergency assistance from Slovakia.

Fictitious US aid

Experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru agreed that the volumes of coal provided by the US will be enough for Ukraine at best for a week. For the uninterrupted operation of local thermal power plants at the height of the heating season, the country already needs at least 10-12 million tons. However, Kiev does not have enough money or time for the massive purchase of raw materials.

“60 thousand tons is not just a little, it is nothing. At the beginning of last week, coal reserves at TPPs amounted to 360 thousand tons, before that – 350 thousand tons. In other words, the Ukrainians consumed 50 thousand tons of the first American consignment of coal in a week, ”says Alexander Frolov, deputy director general of the Institute of National Energy.

He notes that in addition to the American party itself, the country also consumed several thousand tons of its own coal during this time. Moreover, in the coming heating season, Kiev will stake on nuclear generation, simultaneously using 15-16 power units with a total capacity of up to 16 GW. If at least one transformer fails, then its power will have to be compensated for with coal.

According to Deputy Director General of the National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach,

already now the deficit of coal in Ukraine is about 1 million tons. And the contracted supplies will not be able to compensate for the lack of fuel for local thermal power plants.

Will Moscow come to the rescue

In this situation, the only real way out for Kiev would be to send additional consignments of coal from Russia. However, due to obvious political reasons, the Ukrainian authorities will not take this step even in the event of a total shortage of raw materials at local thermal power plants. At the same time, Moscow has a number of other promising areas, including Asian and European markets, experts say.

According to Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, the prices of Russian coal for Kiev in any case would be at least $ 300 per ton. He stressed that in the context of the crisis in bilateral relations, Moscow will not agree to any discounts for Ukraine.

“The monthly rate of coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants is about 3 million tons in winter. Now in warehouses – about 450-500 thousand tons. Only Russia could compensate for these volumes. But Kiev will not make direct contact with Moscow, so it will simply buy up Russian raw materials from Poland, ”Yushkov suggested.

As the expert emphasized, such a scheme would be very similar to the option of purchasing Russian gas under the guise of “European” supplies. If it comes to rolling power outages among the population, then Ukraine will use the European Union as an intermediary to conclude a “winter” coal contract with Russia.

At the same time, Grivach ruled out such a possibility for Ukraine. According to him, Kiev is now in such a strong confrontation with Russia that it will not agree to any contracts with the “aggressor country”.

“Kiev will not turn to Moscow regarding the purchase of coal. On the contrary, Russia will be blamed in every possible way for creating an energy crisis in Ukraine. And in Moscow, they recently announced that they do not have free reserves of raw materials, ”the expert concluded.

What will happen to electricity tariffs

Following a fivefold increase in gas tariffs for a number of Ukrainian consumers, most likely, there will also be a twofold increase in electricity rates. If the cost of a cubic meter of gas increased for 457 thousand Ukrainian households to 47 hryvnia or 122 rubles, then the “heat” for local households, it is quite possible, will reach the level of $ 70-80 per MW * h (more than 5 thousand rubles), experts said.

According to Sergei Kondratyev, a senior expert at the Institute of Energy and Finance, the main problems for Ukrainian citizens will begin with a lag of one or two months – at the height of the heating season. So far, the control by the local regulator (NKREP) remains a limiting factor, but with the intensification of the energy crisis, it will be much more difficult for the commission to artificially freeze rates.

“The current rate for end consumers in Ukraine is now 1.44 hryvnia without VAT, over 250 kWh – 1.68 hryvnia. In the worst-case scenario, if a number of TPPs are stopped, domestic tariffs may rise to 3.5-4 hryvnia kWh, ”the analyst explained.

The expert added that if Ukraine continues to actively consume coal until the end of the year, the country’s reserves will be enough until the second half of January 2022.

Extra charges for Kiev

The situation is aggravated by the fact that American raw materials will not be able to replenish the required volumes of anthracite (30-40% of all coal generation) for the smooth operation of TPPs. In recent years, foreign raw materials have already cost the Ukrainian economy much more expensive than their Kuzbass and Donetsk counterparts – $ 115-120 versus $ 80-90, Kondratyev emphasized in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

In turn, Grivach gave a more pessimistic assessment. According to him, Kiev is already paying foreign partners about $ 200 per ton of coal.

“Taking into account the Ukrainian specifics, we can assume that they will pay an even higher mark-up. This is a serious problem, since the state-owned Centrenergo, which has the most severe shortage of coal in its warehouses, has no money to purchase additional fuel, ”the expert emphasized.

Currently, retail prices for coal in Ukraine have already reached about 3.9 thousand hryvnia per ton when purchased in bulk from 1 to 10 tons. In some cases, the cost of a ton of coal exceeds the mark of 4.5 thousand hryvnia.