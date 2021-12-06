For Whom the Turkish Lira Rings – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 06.12.2021

The Turkish lira exchange rate continued to weaken last week – it has almost halved against the US dollar since the beginning of the year. The main reason for the continuing pressure on the currency is the position of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who insists on cutting the interest rate, despite the acceleration of inflation – in November it exceeded 20%. If this rate is maintained, the weakening of the lira and acceleration of inflation are inevitable; in an extreme case, the government may resort to capital restrictions, experts expect.

The Turkish lira continues to fall – since the beginning of November, the currency has fallen in price by almost 30%, to 13.7 per $ 1 (at the beginning of the year, the rate was 7.4 lira per $ 1). The aggravation of the recession (it peaked on November 23, when the lira fell by 16% at once) has continued since the Turkish central bank decided on November 18 to cut the interest rate again (from 16% to 15%), despite accelerating inflation.

The Central Bank of Turkey carried out foreign exchange interventions twice this week, but the country’s reserves are already low by international standards, and the regulator’s ability to hold the exchange rate is limited.

Most central banks of large developing countries are consistently tightening monetary policy – this is facilitated primarily by the increase in inflation within countries, but the curtailment of quantitative easing by the US Federal Reserve also affects the capital markets. In Turkey, meanwhile, inflation in November rose to 21.3%, a three-year high, but since March the rate has been cut from 19% to 15%. For comparison, in Russia inflation in November rose to 8.1%, the Central Bank raised the rate from 4.25% to 7.5% over the year, in Brazil, where inflation accelerated to 10.7%, the rate was raised from 2% to 7.75%.

The position of the Turkish Central Bank is actually formed by the President of the country – Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked the current rise in prices to a strong rise in prices for raw materials on world markets.

“The Turkish government is always on the side of manufacturers and employers. We also support the idea of ​​low interest rates for the development of the economy, “he added, motivating the Central Bank’s rate cut by the fact that this will lead to a decrease in inflation.

This position, however, is already causing massive protests – the leaders of the main opposition parties in Turkey accused Mr Erdogan of incompetence and called for early elections against the backdrop of a record fall in the lira exchange rate. The president rejected the idea, stating that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey would take place as planned in June 2023 and pledged to stabilize prices in the first half of 2022 and to continue “resolutely fighting any unfair price inflations.”

If the current position is maintained, the country’s Central Bank may eventually resort to soft restrictions on capital flows, Capital Economics believes. “The only representative of the financial bloc who advocated a more restrained monetary policy, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan stepped down this week. In December, a rate cut is also expected, and while the country’s banking sector is in a stable state, the authorities will probably not abandon the previous course, and this will further accelerate inflation – in the coming months it may reach 25-30%, ”the center expects.

Tatiana Edovina