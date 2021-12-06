Former vice-president of PIK was sent from jail to house arrest – RBC

Alexander Lefel (left)

(Photo: RIA Novosti)



The Tverskots Court of Moscow has softened the measure of restraint for the former vice-president of PIK, Alexander Lefel. Instead of being imprisoned in a pre-trial detention center, he was placed under house arrest.

Lefel was detained in the capital on October 8 and later arrested. At that time, he worked as the director for development of regions of the development group of companies “Samolet”. A representative of the Samolet group then clarified to RBC that the charges were not related to Lefel’s work at the company. According to him, Lefel has been with the company since the spring of 2021.

Lefel was fired from PIK in April 2019, the company filed an application against him with law enforcement agencies, a representative of the group told RBC then.

Lefel was charged with suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Art. 159 – a fraud committed by an organized group either on an especially large scale, or resulting in the deprivation of a citizen’s right to housing. The maximum punishment under this article provides for imprisonment for up to ten years with a fine of up to 1 million rubles.

In 2014–2016, Lefel was the head of the project management of LLC RKS Development. In 2016, he moved to the development and construction company PIK, where he took the post of Vice President for Regional Development. In 2018 he became a member of the Management Board of the PIK Group.

RBC sent a request to PIK.