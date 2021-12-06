Founder of Dodo Pizza: “I would not sell my business to Yandex :: RBC Pro

The meaning of business is not in profit, but in pleasure, Fyodor Ovchinnikov, the founder of Dodo Pizza, is convinced. Therefore, he would never sell his company, even to Yandex. What other principles does an entrepreneur follow in his work – in a selection of his statements

“If you are Yandex, you can make self-driving cars. If you are a startup, you have to survive. [Только] having become a big company, you can change something, “says Fyodor Ovchinnikov, founder of Dodo Pizza. He conceived of building a global business when he opened the first pizzeria in Syktyvkar in 2011. And since 2017, all business communication in the brand’s management company has been conducted in English – this is how Ovchinnikov prepares the team for international expansion. Today there are Dodo Pizza establishments in 15 countries of the world.

Such ambitious plans, according to Ovchinnikov, are a sign of a successful entrepreneur. In total, he distinguishes three types of them. The first is those who set themselves big goals, but who lack the discipline to complete routine tasks every day. The desire to get everything at once most often leads to failure. Entrepreneurs of the second type, on the contrary, are ready to work patiently, but they have no ambitions: they can develop one bread shop all their lives.

Finally, “the third type is people who combine certain ambitions at the same time, and at the same time, the ability to take small steps every day [вперед]”, Said Ovchinnikov in an interview with the project” Russian Norms! ” Only the latter, in his opinion, can build a large company. But on condition that they are ready to go for broke. “Entrepreneurs are people with a dull sense of risk,” says Ovchinnikov, and backs up the thesis with his own example. When large funds refused to invest in Dodo Pizza, the founder of the company turned to private investors for money and collected the required amount through social networks. He personally vouched for each loan, and if the pizza chain had not become successful, then he himself would have to pay millions of debts.

Making money is not fun

“Many entrepreneurs often say that from childhood they earned money by selling newspapers. To be honest, I have never been interested in making money, ”said Fedor Ovchinnikov in an interview with the Tinkoff Private Talks podcast. He wanted to be an oceanographer and later worked as an archaeologist and designer. Ovchinnikov opened his own business because in the agency his ideas were often “wrapped up”, and he dreamed of bringing them to life.