Frost in St. Petersburg broke the record of 1893

S.-PETERSBURG, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The temperature record of 1893 was broken in St. Petersburg, where the air temperature was almost minus 21 degrees, said the leading specialist of the Phobos center Mikhail Leus. “There have been no such frosts in St. Petersburg for 128 years! Today in St. Petersburg a daily record of the minimum air temperature has been set! Frosts in the northern capital dropped to -20.9 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees lower than it was on that day back in 1893, “he wrote on Monday on his Facebook page. As the forecaster noted, records in the 21st century cold snaps in St. Petersburg were renewed only twice (July 14, 2015 and January 3, 2002). “Naturally, this night became the coldest since the beginning of winter, and the last time such frosts were observed in St. Petersburg on January 25, 2019,” added Leus . According to him, on Monday afternoon the air temperature in St. Petersburg will be minus 16-18 degrees, in the Leningrad region – minus 15-20 degrees. At the same time & nbsp; the average daily air temperature will be significantly lower than the climatic norm. As reported on the website of the North-West Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, at present in St. Petersburg minus 20.4 degrees, the wind speed does not exceed 3 meters per second.

