FSMTC criticized SIPRI data on decrease in Russian arms sales – RBK

According to the institute, the United States remains the world’s largest arms supplier, with cumulative sales of $ 285 billion in 2020, up 1.9% from 2019.

China is in second place, with cumulative arms sales of $ 66.8 billion last year, up 1.5% from the year before.

Earlier, Shugaev said in an interview with RBC that the reports of international organizations, including SIPRI, on the volume of arms exports do not coincide with the reports of Russian officials due to different calculation methods.

“Our export assessment is carried out on the basis of fixed contract prices for the supplied property,” said the FSMTC director.

SIPRI recorded a drop in Russian arms sales for the third year in a row



SIPRI, Shugaev added, has a different approach. “Instead of a specific cost of a product, they use a so-called trend indicator, which has approximately the same meaning for the same type of product. For example, all tanks – American, German, French, Chinese, ours – they count at the same price, which, of course, is completely inadequate to their real cost, ”explained the head of the FSMTC.

In other words, SIPRI focuses on assessing the quantitative side of exports, which cannot be used to assess exports, concluded Shugaev.