FT learned that at first the EU did not believe in Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine – RBK

US President Joe Biden plans on Tuesday, during a video conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, to warn him against any “invasion” of Ukraine, FT sources said.

Bloomberg wrote in early November that Washington had warned Brussels about a possible “invasion” of Russia. Agency sources said the US estimate was backed up by “publicly available evidence.” Similar plans by Russia, as well as the buildup of military forces near the border, were reported by other buildings, including The Washington Post and Politico. The Associated Press, in turn, argued that the “invasion” could occur in early 2022.

Later, officials began to declare about possible “aggression” by Russia. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Moscow that in this case, the United States will use sanctions mechanisms that it has not used before.

Moscow denies plans to “invade” Ukraine. “Headlines like these are nothing more than empty, unreasonable heightening of tension,” said Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary.

“The Russian armed forces on Russian territory are the legal right of a sovereign state,” said in turn, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.

Vladimir Putin recalled that they had spoken about a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine at the beginning of the year, during the Zapad-21 exercises, but no military action followed. “The point is not to send troops or not, to fight or not to fight, but to establish relations to create more equitable, sustainable development and take into account the security interests of all participants in international activities,” the president emphasized.