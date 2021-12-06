https://ria.ru/20211206/ubezhdenie-1762310296.html

FT: US convinced Europe to believe in Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine

FT: US convinced Europe to believe in Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

FT: US convinced Europe to believe in Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine

The United States had to supply the EU and NATO countries with “intelligence” to convince them that Russia was allegedly preparing an “invasion” of Ukraine, writes the Financial … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T05: 50

2021-12-06T05: 50

2021-12-06T06: 41

in the world

Ukraine

USA

joe biden

European Union

NATO

Alexey Reznikov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761590900_0:74:2048:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b3a99a43a16bb0f938d7e71d35760a.jpg

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States had to supply the EU and NATO countries with “intelligence” to convince them that Russia was allegedly preparing an “invasion” of Ukraine, the Financial Times writes, citing sources. enlist European support in containing Moscow. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that the intelligence agencies of Ukraine, the United States and Great Britain exchanged information about the alleged accumulation of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stated that it does not threaten any country, and the movement of troops across its territory is a sovereign right. According to the Financial Times, diplomatic “engagement”, as well as the US’s decision to spread intelligence, helped convince some skeptical-minded countries, including Germany. that “the Kremlin may soon send its troops to Ukraine.” in early November before the meeting of NATO ministers. According to the newspaper, Washington provided allies with American intelligence reports on the alleged concentration of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border and other evidence of “possible preparations for an attack.” According to one source, the amount of material was “very detailed.” Some EU countries and NATO members called for dialogue with Moscow, rather than confrontation, and believed that Russia would not “invade if not provoked,” the newspaper writes. However, American “intelligence” changed their mind. The newspaper also notes that US President Joe Biden intends to “warn” his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin from “invading” Ukraine during a conversation on Tuesday. Earlier, the White House officially confirmed that US President Joe Biden will hold December 7 conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he will express concern about the “military activity of Russia” on the border with Ukraine. The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov noted that the presidents are scheduled to communicate by video link on Tuesday evening, they themselves will determine the time needed for the conversation. who is not going to attack, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near the Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. sides of Russia at the borders of Ukraine. Peskov stated that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

https://ria.ru/20211205/pentagon-1762218613.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211205/ukraina-1762293690.html

https://ria.ru/20211206/zapugivaniya-1762306848.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/01/1761590900_72:82:1783:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_8705684b2c87ea064dd7f45bf2c52d75.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, joe biden, eu, nato, alexey reznikov, russia