Germany announced that it is too late to stop Nord Stream 2 – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the Munich Security Conference, German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger said in an interview with the newspaper Handelsblattthat it is too late to stop Nord Stream 2.

The journalist asked him whether the life of US President Joe Biden would make it easier for the FRG to stop this project.

“Yes, but for this [остановки]it is obviously too late now, ”the diplomat replied.

He also noted that Germany should not depend on the domestic policy of the United States, but Berlin should ensure that its policies in Washington “continue to be properly understood and taken seriously.”

Ischinger also spoke about the threat of new US sanctions against the gas pipeline.

“The Congress (USA – Gazeta.Ru) still does not understand why we are not becoming more independent in the supply of Russian gas and – from the point of view of the United States – provide financial assistance to Russia,” he said.

The diplomat added that the pipeline remains a problem not only in relations with Ukraine and in the European Parliament, but also “a burden on transatlantic relations.”

Formerly the German Federal Network Agency announced on the suspension of certification required to start pumping blue fuel through the pipeline. According to the EU gas directive, the pipe must be partially filled by an alternative supplier or its section within the EU must be owned by a third party. Thus, the German subsidiary of Nord Stream 2 AG should become the owner and operator of the German part of Nord Stream 2. After a new package of documents is submitted, the regulator will renew certification and submit its draft decision to the European Commission.

Nord Stream 2 envisaged the construction of two strings of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany – from the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region to Greifswald.

This project is actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas in the European Union. In addition, the project has other adversary countries, including Ukraine.