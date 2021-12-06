Germany considered it impossible to stop Nord Stream 2 – RBK

Germany suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in mid-November. According to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, BNetzA), the pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, must “bring its legal form in accordance with German law” in order to continue the procedure. The regulator noted that the company decided not to change the legal form of the company, but to create instead a separate subsidiary in Germany. This “daughter” will become the owner and operator of the German section of the gas pipeline.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the suspension, said that there was no political overtones in this. “There is a certain protocol, norms of European legislation, and the operator company is ready to fulfill all the requirements of the current legislation in order to launch an important project for all as soon as possible,” he noted.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline consists of two gas pipeline lines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, each with a length of more than 1.2 thousand kilometers. Gas will be supplied to Germany through the sea territories of Russia, Germany, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

The pipeline was planned to be completed at the end of 2019, but the process was hampered by US sanctions. Washington regards Nord Stream 2 as a threat to Europe’s energy security. At the same time, Germany opposes US sanctions, considering US policy as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

In mid-October, Nord Stream 2 AG announced the completion of filling the first string of the pipeline with gas. “There is enough pressure to start transporting gas in the future,” the company said in a statement. Then in Germany they announced that there were no obstacles to the launch of the gas pipeline.