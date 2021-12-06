Gref promised growth of interest on deposits following the Central Bank rate – RBC

“In general, there is a feeling that the rise to another 1 percentage point should be the last. In any case, I am an optimist, I believe in it, ”Gref noted and expressed hope that in the second half of 2022 the Central Bank could start lowering the rate.

On November 30, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina admitted that the level of the key rate would most likely be raised by the end of the year. She clarified that the maximum step that the Central Bank is considering is 1 pp.

“This is probably the most unlikely scenario,” said the head of the Central Bank, answering a question about how likely it is to maintain the key rate at a meeting in December.

Nabiullina announced plans of the Central Bank to return inflation to 4% by the end of 2022



According to the head of the Central Bank, the annual inflation rate is likely to be at the upper limit of the Central Bank’s forecast and at the next meeting the regulator will consider a wide range of steps. “We will consider from zero to 100 [базисных пунктов], in this range we will consider the solution [по ключевой ставке]… Our forecast for inflation is, rather, at the upper limit of our forecast, we will take this into account, ”she said.

The Central Bank raised the key rate in several stages throughout the year. In total, over the year it increased by 3.25 percentage points to 7.5%. The last increase took place on October 22 by 0.75 p.p.

The regulator intends to return inflation to the previously planned level of 4% by the end of 2022. “We intend to pursue a policy that will allow inflation to return to the target of 4%, we expect that this will happen by the end of next year,” she said then.

In October, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade raised the forecast for inflation in Russia at the end of 2021 to 7.4%.