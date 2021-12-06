Halle Berry as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra for new campaign

Halle Berry appeared before fans in a glittering ensemble to play the one and only Queen Cleopatra in Caesar’s new bookmaker campaign.

Oscar winner Halle Berry, 55, proved herself worthy of the royal title when she turned into Cleopatra in the latest ad for Caesar’s Palace. On her Instagram on December 4, Halle shared a short video of stunning makeup that she captioned:

“… She’s bad”.

With Chloe’s hit song “Have Mercy” playing in the background, director of the dramatic detective “Bruised”, her mascara can be seen drawn in apparently Egyptian style, and her eyebrows were soon adorned with jewels. A list of dainty bracelets, rings and all manner of stately accessories is shown, and fans can catch a glimpse of the gold metallic dress hanging in the closet. Before the final opening, the ornate headpiece is shown in close-up as it was soon worn on Halle’s head.

The Queen of Egypt has arrived! In this stunning ensemble, Halle was a golden goddess in every inch. She posed like a real supermodel in a dress with a plunging neckline and slits that expose her legs. A dark bob framed the Cleveland native’s gorgeous face as her makeup was of course the center of attention. To complete the royal look, Halle was adorned with gold snake armbands.

Halle is no stranger to getting close attention! So, she was recently filmed when she arrived on the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a fashionable dress with gold and black patterns. The actress put on a stunning demo in a form-fitting outfit when she appeared in front of fans. Her signature dark locks were kept slightly wavy and down to her shoulders, while she wore a pair of open-toe stilettos on her feet.

Halle Berry on her chosen one Van Hunt

And, being queen, Halle found herself a chosen one – the king, 51-year-old boyfriend Van Hunt, with whom she began dating in September 2020. Since then, their feelings have become even stronger, Wang admitted this to Halle back in March.