Heads flew under new CEO on Twitter

Twitter has been taken over by CTO Parag Agrawal after Jack Dorsey’s retirement as CEO. He began his career in a new position by firing two top managers, plus a few more managers left at will. Agrawal intends to reorganize the company and change its entire structure. It is possible that the number of layoffs will continue to grow in the future.

Down with top managers

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal (Parag Agrawal), who succeeded Jack Dorsey (Jack Dorsey), began his career with high-profile layoffs. According to The Washington Post, he decided to dismiss two top managers of the company, and in the foreseeable future, their fate may be shared by other “tops”.

Twitter Chief Engineer Lost Positions Michael Montano (Michael Montano) and Chief Designer Dantley Davis (Dantley Davis). They will work in the company until the end of 2021, after which they will have to look for a new place to use their talents.

According to the newspaper, the dismissal of these top managers is dictated by the need for “a shake-up, designed to optimize the company’s activities and accelerate its growth.” Parag Agrawal sent the company’s employees a company-wide e-mail, in which he revealed a number of his intentions, which he intends to implement as CEO. In his words, he is going to focus on “making decisions clearly, strengthening accountability and faster execution.” The newly minted head of the company added that he is “making a number of organizational and management changes to best help the company achieve success.”

Parag Agrawal believes new leadership will benefit Twitter’s growth

Michael Montano was a longtime veteran of the company and was known for his flexible work and telecommuting policies. Davis, formerly director of product design at Facebook, joined Twitter in 2019 and immediately led the design team. The company touted him as “an energetic leader who will cleanse the platform of toxicity.” However, some employees often criticized him for his rude and aggressive management style.

Large-scale reorganization

Parag Agrawal, having fired two senior executives, decided not to stop there. He decided to “shake up” the entire organizational structure of the company, and the forthcoming changes will have to affect literally every employee.

Agrawal intends to abolish the current structure of Twitter. He sees this company as being made up of three distinct divisions – main technical, commercial, and consumer (user).

It is already known who will be in charge of these departments. It will be Nick Caldwell (Nick Caldwell), Bruce Falk (Bruce Falck) and Kaywon beikpur (Kayvon Beykpour). They will be transferred to the posts of “general managers” (general manager).

It was also established that at the end of 2021, the head of the HR department will also leave Twitter. Jennifer Christie (Jennifer Christie). The reasons for her dismissal have not been disclosed, but, according to company representatives, it has nothing to do with the policy of the new CEO. In her place will come Dalana Brand (Dalana Brand), the company’s vice president of people affairs and head of inclusiveness and diversity.

Last Friday, December 3, 2021, the senior director of product management announced her departure from the company. Sarah Beikpur (Sarah Beykpour). She is directly related to Kaivon Beikpur, as she is his wife. In her words, her departure has nothing to do with the reorganization.

According to The Washington Post, the reorganization is, in this case, the first clear sign that Twitter’s new leader intends to fundamentally change the company’s culture.

Agrawal’s predecessor

Agrawal, 37, has worked at Twitter for 10 years and was the company’s CTO. As CEO, he replaced its founder, Jack Dorsey. As CNews reported, Dorsey had been in charge of his brainchild for more than six years; since June 2015, his candidacy was unanimously adopted by the board of directors.

Dorsey has served as Acting CEO since June 2015. Dick Costolo (Dick Costolo) stepped down after six years on Twitter, of which he spent five years as CEO.

Twitter creator Jack Dorsey

Dorsey announced his retirement as CEO in early December 2021 in a surprise. According to the newspaper, he faced pressure from investors who demanded that he resign. He also, like the heads of other social networks, was criticized for failing to control the spread of disinformation and other harmful content.

Parag Agrawal, like Dorsey six years ago, was elected unanimously by Twitter’s board of directors. Kayvon Beikpur was also considered to replace Dorsey.

Downsizing

Parag Agrawal has yet to reveal whether he plans to lay off Twitter’s staff. However, it was with this that Dorsey’s career began as CEO of his own company. At the end of October 2015, 300 Twitter employees lost their jobs.

In January 2016, four top managers left Twitter at once. The first to quit Kevin Weil (Kevin Weil), senior vice president of product in charge of Twitter functionality. After he left Alex Roiter (Alex Roetter), senior vice president of technology, including software and hardware. Both have been on Twitter for five years.

Also, the decision to leave was made Katie Jacobs Stanton (Katie Jacobs Stanton), Vice President, Global Media, responsible for collaborations with news services, television stations and recording studios; and Brian Schipper (Brian Schipper), VP of Human Resources, whose responsibilities included, among other things, defining Twitter’s employer responsibility policy. Stanton also worked on Twitter for five years.

In October 2016, CNews wrote about Dorsey’s intention to lay off another 300 employees, about 8% of the state at that time. The reason was the financial losses of the company and the fall of its shares by 40%.