Honda will recall nearly 800,000 cars. Their hood opens on the go :: Autonews

Honda is massively recalling some car models around the world. The automaker has identified a malfunction in cars produced from 2016 to 2020 – their hood may suddenly open.

According to a report sent by the American division of the brand to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 724,826 defective vehicles are in the United States. These are the 2019 Honda Passport, the 2016-2019 Honda Pilot and the 2017-2020 Honda Ridgeline. According to RPM, about 50,000 more cars were bought in Canada. In total, journalists report 788 931 recalled cars.

The malfunction is associated with a loose fit of the hood of these machines to the rubber seal. Strong airflow can break the bonnet catch by lifting the engine cover while driving. Such a problem can block the driver’s view through the windshield. As part of a service campaign, Honda will check for damage to the retainer and hood free of charge, and, if necessary, replace the defective part.

Despite the fact that most of these models are located in North America, the Honda Pilot model was officially supplied to Russia.

