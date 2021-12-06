Hospital attendants in Sevastopol mocked a pensioner with a stroke – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

Hospital attendants in Sevastopol mocked a pensioner with a stroke

Two nurses at City Hospital No. 1 in Sevastopol were accused of bullying an elderly woman who was admitted with a stroke. The grandson of the pensioner recorded the story of her roommates on video.

The appeal says that 71-year-old Valentina Stadnik was admitted to the hospital on November 11 with a second ischemic stroke. When the pensioner was already recovering, on the night of November 24, a lying roommate in the ward asked Valentina Vasilyevna to call the nurses, because she herself could not get out of bed. According to the woman, they could not shout to the hospital staff for a long time, so the pensioner had to press the call button. This angered the hospital staff.

“The employees said that a routine urine sampling will be carried out now (at half 11 pm, for a minute) at the direction of the attending physician – Asya Aleksandrovna. They commanded to get ready. My grandmother was extremely surprised by the fact that the analysis was going to be carried out at such a late time (usually urine was taken in the morning), but she did not interfere with the analysis, ”the pensioner’s grandson explained.

Further, according to the woman, the nurses knocked her down and forcibly took an analysis using a large-diameter catheter, causing her terrible pain. At the same time, the nurses mocked the woman, allowing themselves offensive comments.

“After the end of the execution, the nurse Oksana sarcastically asked how long ago my grandmother had sexual intercourse:“ Have you not had a man for a long time? ” Then, going out into the corridor, the tandem loudly discussed what they would do with the collected biomaterial: “Well, did you take the urine to the trash bin?” That is, there was no trace of any analysis. They simply cruelly mocked a helpless man who could not oppose anything to two healthy women, ”the appeal says.

Relatives of the pensioner did not get an explanation at the hospital.

In the comments below the post, the city’s health department reacted to the young man’s story.

“After reviewing the information in your post, we consider it expedient to conduct an official check on this fact for a thorough analysis of all the circumstances of the incident. In this connection, we ask you to contact the mail of the Department of Health “, – said in the commentary.