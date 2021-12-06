how do ex-spouses of Hollywood beauties live now

During one of the first filming of her career, Monica met the photographer Carlos Basso. Their romance developed quite rapidly: in 1990, the lover proposed to Monica, but this thoughtless marriage broke up six months later. Bellucci herself does not like to remember these relationships, and Basso, after the breakup, completely disappeared into the shadows.

The main man in the life of Monica Bellucci is Vincent Cassel, with whom she lived for 17 years. In 2004, the couple had their first daughter, Virgo, and in 2010, Monica gave birth to their second girl, Leonie. Despite this event, the couple soon separated, and the actor found new love in the person of his current wife, the young model Tina Kunaki.

In 1998, Kate Winslet starred as a single mother in the disastrous film Express to Marrakech, on the set of which she met assistant director Jim Tripleton. He became the first spouse of the actress, but the marriage lasted only three years, despite the birth of a daughter. In 2008, the man invited another woman down the aisle, the teacher Judy, with whom he lives to this day.