How the image of Daniel Radcliffe has changed and what is attractive about him now

32-year-old actor Daniel Radcliffe has been trying to get rid of the boy-who-survived role for a long time. Despite numerous attempts to change the boring image (including adding brutality by growing a beard!), In the minds of the majority, Daniel still continues to be associated with Hogwarts, round glasses and a lightning scar on his forehead. But time does not stand still, the “young wizard” has long become an adult actor with dozens of successful roles behind him. Let’s see how the image of Daniel Radcliffe changed over the years and how far he managed to get away from his alter ego – Harry Potter.

Equus (2008) Daniel Radcliffe in Equus. Photo: shot from the production The first high-profile project after the completion of Potteriana for Radcliffe was a play based on the play by Peter Schaeffer “Equus”. According to the plot, the main character is obsessed with horses, and because of this “hobby” he goes crazy. Spicy fact: Daniel appears completely naked on stage. It seems that the actor chose the most unexpected way to break up with Hogwarts. An excellent start to the journey, all that remains is to add +5 points to Gryffindor for courage and excellent physical fitness!

Horns (2013) Daniel Radcliffe in Horns. Photo: still from the film Fantasy thriller “Horns” – Radcliffe’s attempt to try himself in the horror genre. The protagonist Ig Perrish wakes up and discovers that he has acquired horns (by no means in a figurative sense!). Together with them, he acquires the ability to bring others to clean water: in his presence, people begin to share intimate secrets. Daniel in the film looks extremely unusual, and not only growing horns are to blame, but also an unusually relaxed image – a leather jacket, a mustard sweatshirt and, finally, a five-day stubble, which gives the actor a special charm (but not for long!).

“Absolute Power” (2016) Daniel Radcliffe in Absolute Power. Photo: still from the film Daniel does not stop in his creative experiments, and already in 2016 a new film is released, where he plays an undercover FBI agent. The hero has an important mission – to infiltrate a gang of skinheads. And now from memory you can safely delete round glasses and a robe – they were replaced by a shaved head, rough boots and a white T-shirt with the words “White Power”. The only thing that in the film may remind a little of the young wizard is the signature look of Radcliffe’s blue eyes from under his bushy eyebrows.

Escape from Pretoria (2020) Daniel Radcliffe in the movie Escape from Pretoria. Photo: still from the film In the thriller, based on the book of the same name by Tim Jenkin, Radcliffe becomes a political prisoner, but not Azkaban, as many would like to joke, but one of the harshest prisons in South Africa – Pretoria Central Prison. The main character (Daniel Radcliffe) and other prisoners, convinced of their righteousness, plan to outwit the system and make a daring and dangerous escape. In Pretoria, Radcliffe tried on the unusual image of a hippie with a long beard and a file in his hands, but even so, he remains charming. Alas, the critics were not impressed by the role of the actor – many called the film “The Shawshank Redemption” at minimum salaries, but it seemed to us that “Escape from Pretoria” is greatly underestimated!

“Miracle Workers” (2019 – …) Daniel Radcliffe in the TV series Miracle Workers. Photo: still from the film Radcliffe does not deprive himself of attention and comedy projects – especially those with a hint of black humor and irony. Since 2019, the actor has joined the fantasy anthology series Miracle Workers. In the first season, the actor plays a bearded botanist angel who works in the department of prayer execution and concurrently saves the Earth from destruction by God himself. In the second season, the actor becomes “just cool” medieval prince Chaunsley, spitting on public expectations, falling in love with the daughter of a city cesspool cleaner. And more recently, the third season was released under the title “Miracle Workers: Wild West”. In the new episodes, Daniel plays the dimwitted preacher Ezekiel Brown, leading his ridiculous companions forward to a new life along one of America’s longest routes of the 19th century. The new season of Wonderworkers is already available on KinoPoisk HD.