“I play my life!”: How the Rostov double of Johnny Depp lives now

Alexander Padukov (right) is like Johnny Depp like two drops of water. Photo: Instagram, depp_dzhonni / archive of the publication’s hero

Teenagers often look for idols for themselves, try to be like them, imitating in everything: in manners, clothes and appearance. But what about when such a similarity is given to you by nature, and does not even help in life so much as hinders?

Rostov resident Alexander Padukov is his own musician, actor and just a wonderful person. He has been singing in one of the Rostov restaurants for many years, and he already had more than enough of his audience and fans.

The similarity of Alexander Padukov with a Hollywood actor cannot be seen only by the lazy. Photo: Alexander Padukov’s Facebook page.

But after the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” was released on the screens, and the main pirate Johnny Depp loved himself by millions of fans, another touch was added to the creative role of the Rostovite. The man is just strikingly similar to the Hollywood handsome. And, as he himself admits, such a resemblance to him, now, rather, irritates.

Alexander recalls that in the first – not just months, but years – after the release of the Hollywood picture, it was simply impossible to go out: everyone intended to come up and ask for an autograph, take a selfie and post it on the Web. But, despite the fact that 18 (!) Years have passed since the premiere of the picture, the people’s love for the on-screen favorite of the public does not subside.

– Everything is exactly the same, nothing has changed, – the Rostov twin of the star states with sadness. – Somehow we even came to the shooting in Krasnodar – I played one of the roles in the film “The Demon” there – so getting out of the station turned out to be a real problem. The people decided that Johnny had come on tour, and they didn’t want to let me go without a photo session.

The Russian has never resorted to any surgical operations. Photo: Alexander Padukov’s Facebook page.

By the way, on June 9th, Hollywood handsome Depp has a birthday. But for Alexander this is an ordinary and unremarkable day, he does not suit the show in his life. And he also prefers the Russian theater school to the Hollywood game. Favorite actors include Oleg Tabakov, Evgeny Mironov and others.

– I play my life, I am an artist who does not dream of Hamlet, – says Alexander… – Therefore, any role is interesting to me, if there is a good script, plot development and direction. Probably everyone wants to live and experience something new and different. Even if you are often associated with another person. And I am sincerely glad that they come to my concerts and listen to my music only because I perform it.

