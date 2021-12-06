“If there is no will”: who will get the inheritance of Rudinstein

The actor and producer was married three times.

On December 5, the creator of “Kinotavr” Mark Rudinstein passed away. What kind of inheritance the actor and producer left is not yet known exactly, but how it will be distributed can already be assumed.

It is known that Rudinstein was married three times. He lived with the first two darlings for 16 years, and with the last for about 20. According to the lawyer Yulia Verbitskaya-Linnik, the third wife Natalia and the daughter from the first marriage will be the main contenders for the property of the late artist.

“If there is no will, then the heirs of the first order are the daughter and the spouse. But there is an important nuance here. The fact is that everything acquired in the marriage of Mark Grigorievich and his wife is their joint property, ”the lawyer said.

According to the expert, Natalya can allocate half of the property, and the rest will have to be divided between her and her daughter from her first marriage.

“Based on our practice, we assume that the spouse will receive a significant part of the inheritance. This is the law, ”explained Verbitskaya-Linnik to the Teleprogramma.pro portal.

Earlier, Irina Bezrukova spoke about Rudinstein. The actress noted that her friend and colleague had long had health problems and worried about them.