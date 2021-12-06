https://ria.ru/20211205/protesty-1762302649.html
In Brussels, police detained rioters
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 – RIA Novosti. Brussels police announced the detention of 20 participants in the riots in Brussels, where on Sunday a demonstration of opponents of tightening restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic took place, agreed by the authorities. “Brussels police detained 20 people following the demonstration. More than 8,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels to take part in the March for Freedom, police said. The rally was approved by local authorities in an expedited manner on Friday afternoon as demonstrators gathered to protest tougher sanitary measures, such as the widespread use of coronavirus certificates and the mandatory vaccination that authorities are proposing for medical workers. policemen and demonstrators who tried to break through the police cordon. The incidents took place in the European Quarter of the Belgian capital near the buildings of the European Council and the European Commission. Participants of the action threw stones at police officers and damaged several police cars. The police used water cannons and tear gas. The first action, called the March for Freedom, took place on Sunday 21 November. Then, according to various sources, from 35 to 70 thousand people took part in it. The initially peaceful demonstration also escalated into clashes in which at least three police officers were injured. Belgian authorities again tightened their response to the coronavirus last Friday amid rising incidences and filling hospitals. In particular, indoor masks are prescribed to be worn from the age of six. In addition, schools will leave early for Christmas holidays, and companies are still ordered to relocate employees to remote work. Events in premises with the participation of more than 200 people are prohibited.
Brussels
“The Brussels police detained 20 people following the demonstration. Four protesters and two police officers were injured,” the message says.
More than 8,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels to take part in the March for Freedom, police said. The action was approved by local authorities on a fast track Friday afternoon.
Demonstrators gathered to protest the tightening of sanitary measures, in particular the widespread use of the coronavirus certificate and the mandatory vaccination, which the authorities are proposing to introduce for medical workers.
The protesters threw stones at the policemen and damaged several police cars. The police used water cannons and tear gas.
The first action called “March for Freedom” took place on Sunday 21 November. Then, according to various sources, from 35 to 70 thousand people took part in it. The initially peaceful demonstration also escalated into clashes, in which at least three police officers were injured.
Last Friday, the Belgian authorities again tightened measures to combat the coronavirus amid rising incidences and filling hospitals. In particular, indoor masks are prescribed to be worn from the age of six. In addition, schools will leave early for the Christmas holidays.
Companies are still ordered to transfer employees to remote work. Events in premises with the participation of more than 200 people are prohibited.
