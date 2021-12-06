https://ria.ru/20211205/protesty-1762302649.html

In Brussels, police detained rioters

In Brussels, police detained rioters – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

In Brussels, police detained rioters

Brussels police announced the arrest of 20 participants in the riots in Brussels, where on Sunday a demonstration of opponents agreed by the authorities took place … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

2021-12-05T23: 28

2021-12-05T23: 28

2021-12-05T23: 28

spread of coronavirus

in the world

European Council

European Commission

Brussels

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151583/18/1515831853_0:151:3108:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_ed0a69a18b62d67aaf4879339693ecc9.jpg

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 – RIA Novosti. Brussels police announced the detention of 20 participants in the riots in Brussels, where on Sunday a demonstration of opponents of tightening restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic took place, agreed by the authorities. “Brussels police detained 20 people following the demonstration. More than 8,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels to take part in the March for Freedom, police said. The rally was approved by local authorities in an expedited manner on Friday afternoon as demonstrators gathered to protest tougher sanitary measures, such as the widespread use of coronavirus certificates and the mandatory vaccination that authorities are proposing for medical workers. policemen and demonstrators who tried to break through the police cordon. The incidents took place in the European Quarter of the Belgian capital near the buildings of the European Council and the European Commission. Participants of the action threw stones at police officers and damaged several police cars. The police used water cannons and tear gas. The first action, called the March for Freedom, took place on Sunday 21 November. Then, according to various sources, from 35 to 70 thousand people took part in it. The initially peaceful demonstration also escalated into clashes in which at least three police officers were injured. Belgian authorities again tightened their response to the coronavirus last Friday amid rising incidences and filling hospitals. In particular, indoor masks are prescribed to be worn from the age of six. In addition, schools will leave early for Christmas holidays, and companies are still ordered to relocate employees to remote work. Events in premises with the participation of more than 200 people are prohibited.

https://ria.ru/20211205/omikron-1762245499.html

https://ria.ru/20211205/koronavirus-1762134296.html

Brussels

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151583/18/1515831853_189-0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_386fc2967353431048bafdfea082dd45.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, european council, european commission, brussels, covid-19 coronavirus