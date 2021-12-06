https://ria.ru/20211206/potok-1762403369.html

In Germany, they called the condition for the commissioning of Nord Stream 2

BERLIN, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be put into operation while its certification is in progress, said the spokesman for the German Economy Ministry Nina-Marie Güttler. At a briefing in Berlin, she was asked if the launch of the pipeline could be postponed, for example, due to the situation in eastern Ukraine. “We are not currently in a situation where the certification process has been completed. And as long as this is so, Nord Stream 2 cannot be commissioned,” Güttler replied. stream – 2 “stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The installation took three years and was completed on September 10. In November, BNA suspended Nord Stream 2 AG’s certification as an independent operator until it creates a German subsidiary that reapplies. Once the new application is submitted, BNA will resume the process and make a decision within the remaining four months. Then the draft decision of the German regulator will be presented to the European Commission. The procedure is necessary for the pipeline to comply with the updated EU Gas Directive. Its regulations state that the pipe must be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or its section in the EU must be owned by a third-party company.

