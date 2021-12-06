In Russia, one person caused 90 percent of Delta strain cases

Biologist Georgy Bazykin said that most cases of infection with the Delta coronavirus strain in Russia were due to one person. According to him, we can talk about the descendants of a single virus that was brought here in the spring of 2021.

Thus, if someone in the Russian Federation contracted the coronavirus this summer or autumn, then almost certainly this person was sick with this particular option – AY.122. On his Facebook page, Bazykin noted that the spread of the Delta version of the strain caused a “founder effect.” In this case, one of the brought options managed to multiply so much that the rest could not withstand the competition.

According to REN, the AY.122 variant is not so widespread outside the Russian Federation. However, this is unlikely to affect the current epidemic, as the delta strain is now raging, and AY.122 is its subspecies, Bazykin added.

Moreover, this option does not differ from the rest of the “delta” that circulates around the world. At the same time, it is not yet known how AY.122 ended up in the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the Omicron coronavirus strain has already been identified, which can displace Delta. It was detected in two citizens who arrived in Russia from South Africa. Another ten arrivals from South Africa were diagnosed with coronavirus, the strain is being established.