In the first teaser for the Harry Potter special, Emma Watson returns to platform 9 3/4

We will celebrate the New Year at Hogwarts.

Still from the teaser for the special episode “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”

HBO Max has released the first full teaser for the highly anticipated Harry Potter special. The video showed how Emma Watson returned to the iconic 9 3/4 platform.



The teaser reunited some of the stars of the franchise, who received cryptic messages inviting them to attend Hogwarts School of Magic. The video ends with a scene on platform 9 3/4 – the train is waiting for its passengers and is about to leave for Hogwarts. Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films of the series, is about to board the train.





The special episode will be dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the very first film in the film franchise “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, which was released in 2001. The title of the series is appropriate – “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.” HBO Max promises “An enchanting story through brand new in-depth interviews and conversations with the cast.”…

Fans are waiting for something like a special episode of Friends, which was released in May 2021. The special will show the scenery of Hogwarts and talk about how the Wizarding World was created. The series will feature the director of the first two “Harry Potters” Chris Columbus, as well as actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Rafe Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felpston, Imelda Staunton, James Felpson Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, Matthew Lewis and Ian Hart. And that’s not even the entire guest list.

The author of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling, will not be – presumably, the writer was not invited against the background of her statements about transgender people, which caused a wave of criticism. The fans were very upset that Rowling was not involved in the project. After the announcement of the special episode without Rowling, fans began to support the writer with posts on social networks with the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will premiere on January 1, 2022.

