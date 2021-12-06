India signed a contract with Kalashnikov for $ 590 million – RBK

The AK-203 produced in India will receive the power structures of this country. The fact that India will sign a contract for $ 590 million, RBC announced at the end of November.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti



India signed an agreement with Russia, according to which AK-203 assault rifles will be produced on the territory of this country. The Ministry of Defense of India will receive the weapon, the Kalashnikov group of companies told RBC.

“Now that the contract has been signed, we are ready to begin production of modern AK-203s in the city of Corva within the next few months,” said Vladimir Lepin, general director of the Kalashnikov group of companies.

In accordance with the agreement, the Indian enterprise is to produce more than 600 thousand automatic machines.

The fact that India will sign a contract for $ 590 million at the end of November was reported by RBC sources. According to them, we are talking about 680 thousand machines. The cost of the contract is about $ 590 million (excluding VAT, in dollar terms, the contract itself is nominated in Indian currency).

An RBC source familiar with the signing of the contract said that the payment, including mandatory royalties for the use of intellectual property, would be a one-time payment. This was confirmed by a source of RBC in the military-industrial complex. He added that the size of such a payment will be approximately $ 25-30 million.