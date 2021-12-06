Indian crypto exchange controlled by Binance was able to agree with the bank to open an account

Now WazirX clients will be able to receive money from their crypto wallet in the largest bank in India

The third largest bank in India, Kotak Bank, opened an account with the WazirX crypto exchange. Now clients of the crypto exchange will be able to receive and deposit money to their wallet through the bank. This was reported by The Economic Times, citing a source.

According to the source, the WazirX account with the bank has not yet become operational. Partners work with documents and KYC, conduct tests.

About a year ago, the crypto exchange closed its account with another large bank in the country – ICICI Bank. Then all banks in India refused to do business with crypto platforms due to the lack of clarity in the regulation of the sector. WazirX has transferred most of its customer transactions to digital wallet provider and payment company MobiKwik.

WazirX is ranked 39th in the Coinmarketcap cryptocurrency exchange ranking and is one of the largest in India. Since 2019, the crypto exchange is owned by Binance. According to the BrokerChooser platform as of October of this year, India has the most cryptocurrency owners – 100 million people.

In mid-November 2021, information appeared on the network that Indian regulatory authorities want to ban crypto payments and legalize crypto trading. The media interpreted the innovations as a partial ban of cryptocurrencies in India. Recently, the Indian authorities made it clear that they are not planning to introduce a ban on cryptocurrency. Instead, they want to shape the regulatory environment for the digital asset market.

This is not the first time Indian regulators have explained their position on cryptocurrencies to banks. In June, the Central Bank of India (RBI) found out that banks are denying their clients to service cryptocurrency-related transactions. RBI reached out to local banks and explained that they should not interfere with cryptocurrency transactions, citing an outdated document.

The cryptocurrency bill is pending consideration at the current session of the Indian Parliament.

Recall that the Kraken, Bitfinex and KuCoin crypto exchanges are considering entering the Indian market from June.