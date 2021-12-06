It became clear who brings migrants from Russia to the Belarusian-Polish border

Cameroonian Rigobert Embi is known in Russia as Zomo. Three years ago he moved to Krasnodar. Life circumstances pushed him to such a turn of events.

Zomo is an experienced cheerleader. In 2018 he flew to Russia for the FIFA World Cup. The Cameroon national team did not qualify that time, and Zomo decided to root for the Russian national team. He was called the most colorful fan of the championship. The Cameroonian painted himself in the colors of the Russian flag, sang songs and took pictures with everyone. The man attracted the attention of journalists. Pictures with his image have spread all over the world media.

According to Zomo, this popularity did not sit well with the Cameroonian president. Seven criminal cases were brought up against the man in his homeland for anti-patriotic behavior. Zomo did not dare to return home. So he stayed in Russia.

In Krasnodar, he lived on “bird rights”. The visa has expired for a long time. There is no work. I haven’t learned the language.

But last fall, Zomo learned that there was an opportunity to illegally get through Belarus to Europe, where his numerous relatives live.

And Rigobert went on a hike.

For 19 days nothing was heard about him. The Cameroonian friends rushed to find him. One of his acquaintances, Vladimir, published a post on Zomo’s social network page: “I don’t have the whole picture of what happened, but I assume that he wanted to cross the Belarusian-Polish border with a flow of Afghan and Iraqi migrants. He has many relatives in France, plus his native language is French. I think he was aiming there. But it was blocked by Polish border guards on the one hand, and Belarusian ones on the other.

Neither side wants to accept them. They are not allowed humanitarian aid. People are dying of hypothermia and hunger in the forest. Zomo has been there for about three weeks. Recently I got in touch, threw off a photo and geolocation. “

On October 18, Zomo returned to Krasnodar.

We contacted Zomo’s friend, the very same Vladimir, who sounded the alarm. The interlocutor immediately warned: “All I know is from Zomo’s words, so I cannot vouch for the accuracy.”

“We didn’t bring you to come back”

“In fact, Zomo’s name is Rigobert Embi,” Vladimir began. “And Zomo is the nickname of a gorilla who lived near his village in Cameroon. For some reason, they called him in honor of the gorilla.

– Is it really dangerous for him to return to Cameroon?

– We contacted Cameroonian lawyers. They explained that Zomo was indeed prosecuted for anti-patriotic sentiments, desecration of the Cameroon flag, although Zomo painted himself in the colors of the Russian flag. And other nonsense. Africa, what to do. He is scared to return to his homeland, he does not want to go to jail. Therefore, Zomo remained in Krasnodar.

Here I met a woman. I got married. His visa expired long ago. It was not possible to update it. Borders were closed due to covid. And in the summer he heard that there was a chance to get to Europe through Belarus.

– Does he have relatives in Europe?

– He has 45 siblings who live all over the world. His dad had twelve wives, and polygamy is legal in Cameroon. His father died at the age of fifty, but during this time he managed to make a bunch of children. Most of Zomo’s relatives live in France. He himself speaks French, and therefore decided to give up there. He insisted that he was going to somehow get a visa in Europe and return back to Russia. I don’t know if he’s cunning or not, but he swears, they say, he didn’t know that crossing the border would be illegal. Allegedly, he got it on the spot.

– How did he even know that a loophole to Europe opened through Belarus? In September, there was not much talk about it yet.

– I learned from my compatriots. Africans are chatty. They love to chat and correspond. According to Zomo, the first groups of Africans, Iraqis, Afghans freely crossed the border and entered the territory of Poland. Information about the successful sortie quickly spread through their chats. The people were delighted. People have the opportunity to get to the territory of Europe.

– Did many Africans go to Belarus then?

– Many rushed under the guise of refugees. As far as I know, Africans even left their passports on purpose and went there under the guise of refugees. I don’t know what they were going to tell the border guards, but they thought out a cunning plan.

– Did Zomo warn you about the trip?

– Before leaving, he sent me a message: “I’m going to Moscow. I have a business. ” I was surprised what kind of business there is. I thought I went to solve the issue with the documents. It did not occur to me that he soaped himself into Belarus, and from there he would make his way to Europe.











– Iraqi citizens got to Belarus on tour vouchers, then paid guides. How did Zomo get to the border?

– He got to Moscow by bus. According to Zomo, it was like the Belarusian military who gathered illegal immigrants around the capital. The migrants never paid for anything. They were taken by car to Grodno free of charge. Then they drove to the border. As I understand it, the Belarusian border guards launched people into the forest in groups of 20. Everything happened at night. As Zomo said, they were forced to go into the forest towards the Polish border.

– Did your friend manage to get far?

– It was not possible to go far. Sooner or later, illegal immigrants were caught. One day Zomo nevertheless entered the territory of Poland. But he doesn’t look too much like a Pole. Caring residents of one of the villages noticed him and handed him over to the police. Zomo was detained and sent back to the forest. They said: “Stomp towards Belarus.” In the forest, Zomo joined a group of migrants who were also heading back to Belarus. But the Belarusian border guards greeted them with the words: “We didn’t bring you just so that you would come back”. They were again forced to go to Poland. Those who refused were beaten and threatened with machine guns. The refugees were trapped. Felt like a ping pong ball.

“Shoes rubbed their feet so that many walked barefoot.”

– How many days did Zomo spend in the woods?

– A total of 19 days. But the problem is that he was not prepared for such a long trip. He did not take with him a backpack with warm clothes, or a sleeping bag; there was no food or water either.

– What did he eat, drink?

– I drank water from the river. Found apple trees somewhere, ate fruit. There was also a cornfield nearby. They ate raw corn.

– Were there many people in the forest?

“Small groups were scattered throughout the forest. They were united by nationality – Africans stuck together. When Zomo was leaving the forest, he overheard the conversation of the Belarusian military. Among themselves, they talked about the fact that about 8,000 people are concentrated in the forests.

– Then the refugees were dying in the forest?

– According to Zomo’s recollections, when he was there, he heard about the death of a Syrian child. He also said that if a person felt really bad and the Belarusian border guards saw it, then the patient was taken out of the forest.

– What was the worst thing for Zomo on that trip?

– Cold. He even lost consciousness. He said he was so cold that it seemed that the whole body was shocked. For the first time in his life, his teeth chattered. He hadn’t imagined that this was possible. Zomo had never experienced anything like this before. It’s warm in Africa, in Krasnodar, too, there are no severe frosts. Whereas in Belarus in September the nights are already cold. At some point, his legs and arms stopped obeying him. After all, he wandered through the forests for a long time, wound tens of kilometers. Shoes either torn or rubbed so hard that it was impossible to move on. Therefore, many refugees took off their shoes, walked barefoot or in socks. When he returned home, at first he could not walk. But nothing, he has good genetics, he recovered, now everything is fine.

– How did he get in touch with you?

– His phone sat down, he could not tell about himself. In the woods, he bumped into newly arrived comrades who had a work phone. He threw me a photo and sent me a geolocation. He explained in a nutshell what happened.

At that time, the Russian media had not yet written about the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. I found information from Polish journalists who told how their volunteers tried to get into the forests with humanitarian aid.

– You posted a post about missing Zomo. Did someone help?

– People wrote words of support. But in general, no one was in a hurry to help. And how can you help here? I myself have called everywhere. Even the Embassy of Cameroon. He said that dozens of their citizens were stuck in the forests on the border. They answered me: “Okay, we will be in touch with you.” And that’s all. It turned out to be pointless to contact human rights organizations. Their story with migrants was not interesting.

– Have you contacted the Belarusian side?

– I tried to look for human rights organizations in Belarus. But it turned out that they were all eliminated.

– Didn’t you try to go to help out your friend?

– The elder sister Zomo has been living in America for over 30 years. She loves her brother like a mother. The woman contacted me. I was ready to pay any money to get Zomo. At first, on emotions, I thought to go. And then I thought: well, what will I say at the border – give me this illegal? I realized that it was futile and did not go. I have two children, I didn’t want to risk it.











– How did Zomo get out of the forest?

– As I understood from his stories, a group of people is working there, which takes out migrants from the forests. They make decent money from it. Who these people are and whom Zomo paid, I do not want to delve into. Was not interested in details. The less you know the better you sleep.

– That is, some people took the Cameroonian out for money?

“According to Zomo, he paid $ 2,500 for his release. I gave away all my savings. He was taken to Moscow by car. He contacted me. Through the travel companion search application, I found a car that was supposed to take him to Krasnodar. The driver called me back: “I’m not taking him. He constantly says: “Crown, crown.” I won’t go with a sick person. ” As it turned out later, Zomo kept repeating: “Cold, cold.” He came out after the forest snotty, sneezes. Somehow I persuaded the driver not to leave the person in trouble. Zomo made it to Krasnodar. Actually, I was worn out with him. He is a good guy, kind, but he behaves like a child, although he is already 47 years old. Human problem. After all, Zomo went to Belarus and did not even consult with me. I would dissuade him from undertaking.

– Did Zomo legally try to travel to Europe?

– How, if his visa is expired?

“Zomo became the mascot of this city”

– Does Zomo have housing in Krasnodar?

– He lives with me in the same apartment, in the next room. I support him as I can.

– Did you just shelter him at your place?

– It turns out so. I live alone, I have a two-room apartment, so I let him into one room.

– Does Zomo work?

– He has a back problem, so hard work is contraindicated for him. I still can’t learn Russian. Therefore, he cannot find a job. He moonlights as a street musician. Enough for food. Zomo is unpretentious, does not buy anything for himself, is spent only on groceries. I saved up money for almost two years, put it aside, so that in one day I could give everything for taking it out of the forest.

– You said he was married.

– His wife is a Russian woman. They officially signed a year ago. But now the woman is in the hospital, she has oncology.

– In Russia, Zomo did not try to apply for refugee status?

– I do not know. Unlikely.

– He is not pulled like an illegal?

– Zomo is charming. It happens that they call him to the police, but he somehow finds a common language with them. Moreover, he has a document that his wife is a Russian woman, and because of the covid, he cannot leave the country.

– Does he like Krasnodar?

– I like it, but it’s hard with work. Imagine, he leaves early in the morning every day and returns at night. She dances, sings, and earns a penny. Many people think of street musicians as beggars, but they are not. When people pass by the singing Zomo, they smile. He became the mascot of this city. He goes to all the football matches of the local team, is a fan of the Russian national team.

– Do you feel sorry for him?

– I do not mind. He doesn’t listen to me. I give him good advice, and he thinks that he is older than me, so he does everything in his own way. I still cannot forgive him for a trip to Belarus. I contacted his compatriots in the Krasnodar Territory, so that they somehow helped, but even they said: what we must now, why he climbed there, let him now himself cleans up.

– But after this story Zomo woke up famous?

– Come on. Few people will publish the details of this story.