Jennifer Aniston expressed feelings for her ex-husband

Proving that their friendship is still strong three years after their divorce, Jennifer Aniston dedicated the post to her ex-husband Justin Ther.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

The 52-year-old Friends star shared in Stories a photo of Justin sitting at the dinner table with his beloved dog Kuma.

“I love what these two are doing to help people, who are helping puppies, who are helping people. Yesterday they helped rescue 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive, ”the actress signed the picture. Note, Austin Pets Alive is an organization that helps rescue pets in Texas.

Then Justin reposted Jen’s Stories and wrote, “Thanks Jen!”

“Auntie Jen” JUSTIN THEROUX YOURE KILLING ME OVER HERE😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/PXceZ0CMrK – el 🔅 (@angel_aniston) September 19, 2021

By the way, the actress had previously stated that after the breakup she remained on friendly terms with Teru. In addition to her ex-husband, Jennifer gets along well with her other exes, for example, with Brad Pitt and John Meyer, with the latter she was also recently credited with the renewal of the romance.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for DGA)

Recall that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have been together since 2011, and already in 2015 the couple got married. However, the marriage did not last long and three years later, the couple announced their breakup. Most agree that the reason for the separation was the disagreement between the stars about the place of residence: Jennifer wanted to stay in Los Angeles, and Justin wanted to move to New York.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for LTLA)