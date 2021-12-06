Jennifer Aniston’s milkman in the video is surprisingly similar to Rachel Green

The blogger in the video complained about the job, and viewers saw her as Rachel Green from Friends. Still, the tiktoker turned out to be a copy of the actress Jennifer Aniston, and even fans of the legendary show could not distinguish her from the original. Call Brad Pitt, we can still see the happy ending.

It would seem that the tiktoker Lisa with a nickname she_plusthree – an ordinary representative of the platform, which is not much different from others: she makes video content, where she has fun and dances with her family, trains in the gym and shows her everyday life. But the blogger catches viewers with one feature – a resemblance to Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston. And Lisa does not deny such a copy-paste of nature, but, on the contrary, plays with it. So, in one of the videos for July 1, the blogger even tried on the role of Rachel Green from Friends.

In the video, Lisa sits in the car and, under the audio track of an excerpt from the series, utters Rachel’s lines, in which the heroine tells Monica about her torment about being fired. During the monologue, the tiktoker uses facial expressions in such a way that it becomes very similar to Jennifer Aniston.

Oh, I want to quit, but then I think I should be patient. Then I think: why would a person like me stay in such a humiliating job just because it is remotely connected with the area of ​​interest to him? – says Rachel in the series.

At the end of her little performance, Lisa slightly turns her head away from the camera and it becomes clear that the blogger looks like an actress not only in facial expressions, but also in appearance. Both women have a similar lower jaw line, which protrudes slightly, a nose and almost identical light eyes.

Lisa’s video of the performance under the voice of Rachel from Friends has gone viral on tiktok and has gained over two million views.



The reaction of the commentators shows that the blogger is just right to earn money as a double of the actress.

I really thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!!

And it seems that if you meet Lisa live, then you can definitely confuse her with Jennifer Aniston. This is confirmed by another video, in which the tiktoker is seen in full growth while she dances with her daughter.

Tiktkors often surprise netizens with their similarities with celebrities. Damon Salvatore now lives in Russia (well, almost). Ian Somerhalder’s lookalike confused the audience, and even Elena could not distinguish him from the original.

And not only the vampire was drawn to Russia, Jack from “Titanic” survived and ended up in Rostov-on-Don. After all, the blogger is so similar to Leonardo DiCaprio that it is just right to order a restart of the legendary film.