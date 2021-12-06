Jennifer Lawrence at Don’t Look Up New York Premiere – What a Pregnant Actress Looks Like

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrencewhich in 2022 will become a mother for the first time, overshadowed her colleagues at the premiere of the film from Netflix “Don’t Look Up” in New York on December 5. The media and fans are still debating the flawless appearance of a pregnant movie star on the red carpet.

31-year-old celebrity with a noticeable round tummy posed in front of the paparazzi in a gold Dior dress. Oscar-winning actors also attended the premiere Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, however, the future star mother riveted all the views and cameras of journalists, reports CNN (to see the photo, scroll the page to the end).

In a shimmering dress from a French fashion house with a small train and a cape that covered her arms, Lawrence looked especially elegant and sophisticated. The look was complemented by massive silver earrings from Tiffany & Co. Collected hair emphasized the status of a star.

When exactly will the actress give birth to her first child from her husband, director of an art gallery? Cook Maroni, – she does not tell. The couple reported pregnancy to the press in September this year. Jennifer is known to want to protect her privacy.

At the premiere, Lawrence posed with DiCaprio, with whom they played the main roles in the film – a couple of astronomers. Their heroes go on a large-scale media tour to warn humanity about an approaching comet that will destroy the Earth. The government does not take their fears seriously, which gives the film a comedic flavor.

“Don’t look up” has gathered at least three famous Oscar-winning actors, which gives bookmakers the opportunity to place big bets on this film’s victory at the film awards. Famous stars also played in it: Timothy Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett and singer Ariana Grande.

Ukrainians will be able to watch the world premiere December 24 via Netflix streaming service.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote that the nominees for the Academy Award, which will be awarded for the 94th time in 2022, we will find out on February 8. But the names of the winners will be announced later – on March 27. However, bookmaker analysts are already placing their bets on potential owners of the golden statuette.