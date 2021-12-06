Jennifer Lopez suffers from impostor syndrome

Jennifer Lopez is one of the loudest stars in Hollywood. However, she admitted that she feels like an outsider in the industry.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS)

Speaking in a new video posted to JLO BEAUTY’s Instagram page, the 52-year-old actress and singer admitted she never felt “owned by Hollywood,” despite starring in several critically acclaimed films.

Lopez spoke to her fans about the importance of Hispanic women becoming leaders. The singer performed as part of the Hispanic Heritage Month campaign.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: @jlo)

Jay Lo proudly declared his Latin American colleagues “fearless, strong and capable of achieving whatever they want.” Towards the end of the video, the mother of two revealed that despite huge global success, she still suffers from Impostor Syndrome, hinting that she does not feel respect for herself as an actress.

“I think I know it’s important for all of us to feel like we belong, and like most people, I sometimes feel like a stranger in Hollywood. I still feel this way. But the truth is, you just need your little community. I believe that we all have this limitless power within us that makes us unstoppable. The only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself as you are, ”said Jennifer.

Note that a breakthrough role in Jennifer’s acting career was the role of Selena in the biopic of the same name in 1997. Since then, the star has appeared in over thirty box office hits. By the way, recently J. Lo and Ben Affleck took to the red carpet together for the first time at the Venice Film Festival after the resumption of the romance.