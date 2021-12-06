Jennifer Lopez without makeup – how a singer takes care of her face

Some stars are reluctant to appear in front of cameras without makeup, but Jennifer Lopez is not one of them. The 51-year-old singer showed on Instagram how she washes off makeup and shared her main beauty rule with fans.

Lopez told viewers that she trained herself to use high protection factor (SPF) sunscreen every day from her youth. The star believes that this is one of the most important conditions for her beauty.

Photo: instagram.com/jlo

“People say I look young, and one of the secrets that allows me to look that way is to use SPF 30 every day as a moisturizer. I have been doing this since I was 20, without missing a day,” Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez with children Emma and MaximilianPhoto: instagram.com/jlo

She also denied rumors that she was using Botox and fillers, and advised to take care of the skin with the help of adequate sleep. In an interview, the singer has repeatedly spoken about the importance of a healthy lifestyle for maintaining youth. “I like to sleep 9-10 hours every night. I don’t drink, smoke or consume caffeine. It really ruins your skin as you get older,” she said.

Previously, Jennifer Lopez nude for the cover of the new single, and her figure caused a furor. The star has once again proved that age is not a reason to relax and run yourself.

