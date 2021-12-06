Kate Winslet, Halle Berry, Julia Roberts – stars who criticize plastic surgery

Beauty standards dictate how a woman should look. This vision of the ideal is so ingrained in people that they begin to criticize those who are different – wrinkles or any other flaws in appearance. Therefore, many celebrities, at a young age, go under the surgeon’s knife to correct their shortcomings.

But there are also celebrities who have fully accepted themselves and are not going to do plastic surgery even after 50 years. OBOZREVATEL decided to tell about the most confident celebrities who refused the services of plastic surgeons.

Singer Pink said that at the age of 40, she developed wrinkles and an enlarged nose. Despite the changes, the performer shared that she would never lie under the knife and would not inject Botox. The star is against beauty injections.

“I was lucky because I never depended on my appearance,” Pink wrote in Twitter…

Actress and writer Julianne Moore also condemns those who have somehow transformed their appearance. In an interview with Lumity, she said that she does not do injections and plastic surgery, because she is afraid to distort her face. The 61-year-old Hollywood star emphasized that she has good genes, and this allows her to maintain her natural beauty.

Hollywood star Kate Winslet does not hesitate to criticize his colleagues who abuse plastic. In an interview with The Telegraph, she said that her parents were raised differently.

“It’s contrary to my morality, I consider natural beauty to be perfect. I will never give up,” Winslet said.

The Oscar winner also added that actresses have no right to freeze their facial expressions, since after that they will not be called by any director.

Fashion model and actress Rachel Hunter admitted that she used to do beauty injections, but refused plastic surgery. The star shared in an interview with TODAY that her views on the trend changed after she began to travel the world. However, 52-year-old Rachel does not criticize those who resort to plastic and believes that this is everyone’s business.

Halle Berry admitted that she is under a lot of pressure from society, which makes her go under the knife and improve her appearance. However, the star stands his ground and is not going to resort to experiments.

Halle says she thought about a facelift several times, but still did not dare. She spoke about this in an interview with Yahoo! Beauty.

“Aging is natural and it will happen to all of us. I want to be like myself, even if it’s my ‘old’ version,” said the 55-year-old actress.

Actress Salma Hayek assures that she did not perform any surgical interventions and did not inject Botox. She told about this to InStyle magazine back in 2010. The star emphasized that it is terrible when girls in their 20s are injected into the face and lips.

Actress Julia Roberts, in an interview with Elle magazine, also criticized women who completely change themselves towards old age. The star also wants children to see her differently: angry, happy and embarrassed.

However, Hollywood standards call for plastics. Roberts emphasized that she took a big risk by giving up the facelift.

