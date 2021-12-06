Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom secretly married

It’s been two years since Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged. In general, for Hollywood stars, this is not a period at all, some delayed the wedding longer, but still fans of celebrities are looking forward to their celebration. And today, fans have a reason to think that the wedding ceremony of Orlando and Katie has already taken place: in the new photos of the paparazzi published by Page Six, the singer is seen with a minimalistic gold ring on her ring finger.

At the moment, Katie and Orlando are vacationing in Hawaii with family and friends, including the son of the actor from Miranda Kerr – 10-year-old Flynn. A great place and company to play a wedding, which the couple has been postponing several times already, including due to the endless coronavirus pandemic. Representatives of the stars have not yet commented on the information disseminated by foreign media.

Recall about the fact that between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry everything is serious, it became known in January 2016 at the Golden Globe afterparty. Soon, the paparazzi provided confirmation of their connection in the form of photos from a romantic getaway in Hawaii. In March 2017, the couple officially broke up, and in February 2018 they got back together. For Valentine’s Day, Orlando did Katy offer… The wedding was supposed to take place last spring, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration had to postpone…

The fact that the couple will have a girl was announced in April 2020. Shortly after her pregnancy was announced, Katie performed a mini-concert at the ICC Women’s World Cup Final. At the end of the performance, she thanked the audience for the warm welcome and added that she was expecting a daughter. Baby Daisy Dove Bloom was born at the end of August.