Katy Perry gives first comment on harassment allegations

Very soon, Katy Perry will become a mother for the first time – in the near future, her daughter from Orlando Bloom should be born. These exciting circumstances do not prevent the 35-year-old singer from giving interviews, including on sensitive topics. So, Katie spoke with The Guardian, raising the issue of allegations of sexual harassment that were made against her back in 2018. The loudest accuser was the fashion model Josh Kloss, who played the boyfriend of the heroine Katie in her video for the song Teenage Dream in 2010.

Katy Perry

How can one say that a person is guilty until it is proven that it is. There are no checks and no rational link here, because the headline just flies around, doesn’t it? No one is investigating what really happened,

– said Katie, noting that she did not comment earlier out of respect for the real victims of the harassment, so as not to distract attention from the #Metoo movement:

I do not comment on everything that is said about me, because it distracts from the real movement forward.

Katie and Josh in the video for Teenage Dream

Recall that Josh Kloss claimed that two years after filming the video, Katy Perry behaved inappropriately towards him at one party:

It happened at my friend’s birthday party in California. I saw her at a party and wanted to introduce her to the birthday boy. When I turned around, she pulled off my pants along with my underwear and everyone who stood around saw my genitals. Can you imagine how sorry and embarrassed I felt? I tried to talk to her after this incident, but she avoided me. Therefore, I am telling this now because women who have power and status behave no less disgusting than men. I wanted to take the load off my soul. It took me many years to admit to myself that the one you idolized used you as a prostitute.

This isn’t Katie’s first harassment: in March 2018, she auditioned for the American Idol talent show kissed A 19-year-old contestant who admitted he never kissed a girl. After the episode hit the air, Internet users criticized the singer. But the guy himself admitted that he was not offended by Katie, so very soon the conflict came to naught.

Katy Perry