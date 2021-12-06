Katy Perry poses in a $ 7,000 outfit in a public restroom

Разве певица не читала предостережение о том, что становится ногами на унитаз запрещено?

Choosing luxurious outfits, the stars sometimes forget that in addition to the price tag, you also need to pay attention to your type and texture. If an image looks great on a professional model showing it, that doesn’t mean that it will look stunning on a celebrity as well.

In addition to the fact that Katy Perry decided to show off her new weekend look, choosing an incomprehensible background (a public toilet is a selfie place only for teenage girls and glamorous party girls, isn’t it?), So also the dress itself against the background of the tiles and the porcelain white friend looks like it was purchased on AliExpress. Fresh pictures of the singer are a lesson to all those girls who sincerely believe that taking pictures in public toilets is a good idea.

And let the 36 year old judge the show “American Idol”Tried to transform WC into a podium in the picturesexhibited on Monday, she would have done it much better if she had not decided to pose with her feet on the toilet.

Now let’s ask the price and summarize the total cost of Katie’s image. Black Leather Bodycon Dress with Contrast Texture by Alexander McQueen – $ 4,350. Sandals with thin weaves from Giuseppe Zanotti – $ 900. Also, do not forget about the luxurious jewelry, which Perry decided to use to emphasize the beauty of the image and background room. Multi-piece, two-tiered necklace from Justine Clenguet – $ 260, choker from David Yurman – $ 800 plus earrings from Bottega Veneta for $ 800.

“You know how much I love fashionable washrooms. Transformed the toilet of the #AmericanIdol show into her own personal catwalk. Don’t be fooled and tune your receivers so you can get to the second part of solo performances and duets with the stars tonight, ”the celebrity signed a series of photos.

It is not the first time that the performer of numerous hits has shocked her fans with unusual shooting locations or non-standard images. Perry is known for dressing up for fun. So, usually Perry is inspired by absolutely everything that surrounds her – from chandeliers to chips.

We remind you that Katie returned to work as a judge of the music show in October after giving birth to her first daughter in August – Daisy Dove is from her fiancé Orlando Bloom.