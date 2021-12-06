Katy Perry showed her figure a year after giving birth: a photo from a paradise holiday – novosti-shou-biznesa

Now the star has shown how her body has changed after giving birth on August 26, 2020. The woman has noticeably lost weight, and her waist looks slim and fit. Fans are fascinated by the beauty of their favorite artist.

For the photo, Katy Perry wore a solid red floral print swimsuit and held a cocktail in her hands. Her hair was lightly damp, and a yellow flower gently flaunted behind her ear. Behind her were incredible seascapes of mountains and ocean. From the location on Instagram, it became clear that the star is resting in the Hawaiian Islands.



Katy Perry on vacation in Hawaii / Photo from the artist’s instagram

It seems that the artist went on a trip without a 1-year-old child, since in all the frames she was recorded in the company of friends and her husband. It looks like the woman looks completely happy and rested.



Katy Perry on vacation in Hawaii / Photo from the artist’s instagram



Katy Perry in the company of friends / Photo from the singer’s instagram

In her post, the star also attached a video with her husband, where he rides a bike around the island. She noted that this reminds her of a frame from her 2019 video Harleys In Hawaii.

