Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the new trailer for “The Matrix: Resurrection”

In the sequel to the legendary blockbuster, the heroes are waiting for unexpected changes

Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss in The Matrix Resurrection

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the long-awaited December premiere of “The Matrix: Resurrection”. The one-minute video titled Déjà Vu begins with Neo ( Keanu Reeves ) sees a completely dry black cat in the pouring rain, and off-screen the voice of Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) recalls the truth known from the “Matrix” 1999: “Deja vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix. This happens when they change something. ” Then the trailer continues with a kaleidoscope of images combining shots from the past and present, and maybe the future of the Matrix, which is accompanied by the phrase: “Why use the old code to create something new?”













We look forward to the premiere in theaters on December 16 to find out exactly what changes await Neo, Trinity and the other denizens of Zeon and the captives of the Matrix. The digital release of the picture is set for December 22 via HBO Max streaming service. And by the way, have you heard the news? Keanu Reeves wants to return to the role of exorcist John Constantine in the sequel to the thriller Constantine. This is no longer just déjà vu, but c’est magnifique!

