Kim Kardashian took a walk in Rome

European countries, having weakened quarantine measures, have become a haven for impression-starved tourists, including famous ones. Justin and Hayley Bieber visited Paris and rested in Greece, and Kim Kardashia rushed to the Eternal City – Rome.

In a few days, the businesswoman fulfilled the tourist program to the maximum: she visited major attractions, walked around the center, tasted ravioli and, of course, looked into the boutiques of local couture brands. The paparazzi were chasing the 40-year-old star. A photo of Kim on the way out of the Vatican, the official residence of the Pope, where she went in the company of Kate Moss and her daughter Leela Grace (mother and daughter combined business with pleasure, came to Rome to shoot in an advertising campaign). Kim came to the Vatican in an ultra-fashionable and, to put it mildly, bold outfit – a lace-fitting dress with bare shoulders and cutouts at the waist and abdomen. Internet users found the image not very suitable for the place. However, Kim feels confident in any outfit.

The next day, Kim, who brought her team of celebrity stylists and makeup artists to Rome with her, once again brought her looks into the limelight. For the walk, she chose blue ultra-short sports shorts and a white T-shirt with a very deep neckline. It was in this set that Kardashian decided to take tourist photos against the background of iconic places in Rome and share them on her Instagram page.

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovich, Kim Kardashian and stylist Chris Appleton

By the way, now the famous Russian blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva is resting in Rome. She flew to the Italian capital with friends, but without her husband, and upon learning that Kardashian was also here these days, she invited her to a meeting via the social network.

The bird on its tail brought me that Kim Kardashian herself is now in Rome. And, of course, I cannot fail to celebrate this event, because everyone says: “Meet her, meet her.” I don’t mind, but let’s put an effort into this too. Send her this vidos, – she said on camera, after which she turned to Kim in her corporate English, calling her and herself a great woman.

So far, Kardashian has not responded to Ivleeva’s call.

Nastya Ivleeva in Rome