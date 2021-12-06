Kim Kardashian’s stylish romance with Balenciaga continues

Monochrome perfect black with reflections in the form factor of a sequin fabric – this compositional picture in the spirit of “Disco at the resort” spotted on Kim Kardashian. Perfect pointed boots with stiletto heels that turn into matte spandex leggings paired with a Balenciaga Spring / Summer 2022 dress and sunglasses – the look characterizes the strengths not only of its owner, but also of the couturier who brought together this multifaceted and complex ensemble for Kim. …

The creative director of the fashion house Balenciaga – Demna Gvasalia

The friendship of the creative director of the aforementioned brand Demna Gvasalia and the 41-year-old star mother of four children has long passed into the stage of fashion performances: every social event of the ex-wife of Kanye West is a phenomenal fashion break.

Kim Kardashian in monochrome by Demna Gvasalia, Met Gala 2021

The Georgian designer, the creator of the Vetements brand, cannot fail to include irony with a grotesque style revolution in everyday and evening looks. How else to understand each of Kim Kardashian’s outings in 2021? The star has timed a new image for the opening season of Christmas parties. If we celebrate holidays, then only in the creations of Gvasalia. The post on the Instagram network has already collected millions of enthusiastic votes and likes. Holidays are still ahead, and the stars are already lit. We are waiting for the continuation of the fashionable banquet!

Photo source: Gettyimages; @kimkardashian/ Instagram



