Kimm Kardashian from sports journalism wrote a touching wish

Fox sports TV presenter Jimena Sanchez, who is often compared to Kim Kardashian for her curvaceous forms, congratulated her subscribers on the upcoming Christmas. The girl called on the audience to help those who need warmth and care, reports NUR.KZ with a link to Instagram Sanchez.

“I wish you a happy December, more moments with your loved ones and delicious food.

I read about Christmas depression and how it is associated with the end of cycles and the end of the year when people reflect on their gains and losses. And heck, we had losses in 2021.

It is a good idea to help someone out during this time. Spend time with someone you know; give cold clothes that you no longer wear; buy food to give to someone who does not dine on Christmas; adopt a street animal; smile at people you don’t know.

God put it in your heart to be a blessing to someone“- wrote Jimena Sanchez.

Jimena Sanchez was born on September 28, 1984. In addition to the role of a journalist, she acts as a TV presenter and model. She is a practicing Christian and has several tattoos dedicated to her religion.

She currently works for Fox Sport, hosting Lo Mejor de Fox Sports and WWE Saturday Night.

In 2008, Sanchez, along with her best friend, started a modeling blog Mad Mamacitas. The blog posted seductive photos of Sanchez and her friends that went viral on the Internet. After the blog was launched, she started working for the Mexican sports magazine RECORD, where she caught the attention of Fox Sports.

On October 1, 2021, after several speculations, Sanchez revealed that she was married to singer-songwriter Tees Zombie. The couple began their relationship in February of that year.

At his work, Jimena covers wrestling, American football and baseball competitions.

Sanchez herself is a fan of the Mexican football club Guadalajara. She also shows sympathy for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball and the New York Yankees baseball.

Sanchez has been a star in many magazines including SoHo, Open, ElHartista, and several covers of EstiloDF. In September 2019, she was featured on the cover of Maximum Mexico magazine.

Sanchez dabbled in the role of actress and starred in the Latin American drama HBO Capadocia in 2008. She also played Carla in the drama film Pelea de Gallos.

Sanchez considers himself a feminist. In 2017, she helped launch Versus, a non-profit, non-governmental organization co-founded by her colleague Marion Reimers that works to combat gender, racial and class discrimination in sports journalism.

