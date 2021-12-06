Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott support each other amid breakup rumors

After the tragedy at the Astroworld festival, they are closer than ever.





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott











Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner recover from the November 5 tragedy. The rapper was performing at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas that day when the death crush began. Scott was supposed to perform a 75-minute set in front of an audience of 50,000 people, but after half an hour an emergency occurred: hundreds of spectators were injured, 13 of them were urgently hospitalized. Ultimately, 10 people died, the youngest victim was only 9 years old.

Kylie Jenner later released a statement on her own behalf and on behalf of Travis. The girl admitted that they were both “broken and devastated” after these events, and also mentioned that neither of them understood what was happening until the first materials in the media came out. She noted that Scott would definitely interrupt his performance if he knew that the audience was in danger. According to an insider, almost all the time after the tragedy, the lovers were inseparable and supported each other. Although at the same time, there were conflicting rumors about the possible separation of the couple.

After the fateful festival, Kylie and Travis did not leave his mansion in Houston for about a week. And only on November 12, Jenner and her daughter returned home to Los Angeles. “Kylie and her team waited until dark and drove out of the house in tinted cars. Heading to the airport, they did not want anyone to see them,” the source said. At the moment, more than 280 victims have filed lawsuits against Scott, his fellow rapper Drake, as well as the organizers of the event – Live Nation, ScoreMore and Apple.