Lawyers explained the new rules for glazing balconies – RBK

From March 1, 2022, the owners will need to coordinate changes in the appearance of the balconies with the local authorities. This is how the lawyers interviewed by RBC explained the essence of the order of the Ministry of Construction on new rules for the use of residential premises.

“From March 2022, in order to glaze a balcony, sheathe it with siding or other materials, it will be necessary to obtain permission from the local authorities,” said Evgeny Korchago, chairman of the Korchago and Partners Bar Association, to RBC.

He called the proposal of the Ministry of Construction “absolutely reasonable.” “We are often faced with a situation where citizens on their balconies do such that they become participants in various shows,” said Korchago.

According to the lawyer, permits for the reconstruction of balconies in each region will be issued by its own department responsible for the management of buildings. This service will be free of charge. If a citizen receives a refusal from the authorities, he can appeal against such a decision in court.

Obtaining permits for redevelopment will not be a problem if the glazing does not disrupt the architectural appearance of the building or if most of the balconies in the house are already glazed, Korchago continued. However, if the citizens do not receive such a permit and arbitrarily glaze the balcony, they will be obliged to pay a fine of 2.5 thousand rubles. and dismantle the structure, he added.