Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence at the New York Premiere of Don’t Look Up



Evgeniya VASILIEVA 6 December 10:53

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

The Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” premiered in New York. To present the picture to the public, along with director Adam McKay, the star cast of the film arrived: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill.

The performer of one of the main roles Jennifer Lawrence chose a shiny tunic dress from Dior for the exit. The look was complemented by Tiffany & Co. Now the actress is in a position, in September it became known that Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cook Maroney are expecting their first child.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who also starred in the film, appeared at the premiere in a black classic suit, and Meryl Streep, who played the president of the United States, chose a black dress with glittering inserts to go out. The actress complemented the outfit with a black clutch, high platform shoes and black glasses. Jonah Hill, who played the presidential aide, came to the premiere of the tape with his girlfriend Sarah Brady. The couple appeared in identical looks – turquoise pantsuits and navy blue shoes. The film premiere also featured “Little Women” star Florence Pugh and new “Hellboy” Ron Perlman.

In Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomer scientists who notice a giant meteorite is approaching Earth. They want to warn people about the impending danger and even turn to the President of the United States (Meryl Streep), but they only laugh at them. Scientists decide to go on a press tour of the United States so that people can learn more about the impending disaster.

The film was directed and written by Adam McKay, known for his works “Selling Short” and “Hello, Dad, New Year!” The film also stars: Timothy Chalamet (Dune, Lady Bird, Little Women), Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ocean’s Eight), Friends star Matthew Perry and singer Ariana Grande.





Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix





Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix





Meryl Streep. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix





Ron Perlman. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix





Jonah Hill. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix





Lawrence Pugh. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix