Leonardo DiCaprio showed the first shot from Martin Scorsese’s Western “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The picture practically does not reveal the details of the plot. It is only clear that the tape will be designed in the style of the early 20th century, and DiCaprio is testing a new hairstyle.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio published in his twitter frame from the upcoming film by Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”. This is the first photo from the filming of a crime drama on the network.

The plot of the western is based on the documentary book Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann. Oil. Money. Blood”. In the 1920s, Oklahoma is investigating the Osage Indian massacre. People began to disappear after an oil field was discovered on the territory of their settlement.

DiCaprio will star in the film alongside Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons. The screenplay was adapted by Eric Roth (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Forrest Gump).

One of the sponsors was Apple – the company allocated $ 200 million for the production of the film. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office is also involved in production, and the official distributor is Paramount Pictures.

Filming for Killers of the Flower Moon began in late April, two months later than planned. The director thanked the Osage consultants who helped with the preparation for filming. The leaders of this nation introduced the filmmakers to local cultural experts and artisans – experts will help to honestly and reliably reflect the history of the tribe.