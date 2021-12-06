Lily-Rose Depp seen walking with a new boyfriend

The day before, the paparazzi found Lily-Rose Depp in the company of a new lover. The model walked through the streets of Paris in the company of the French rapper Yassin Stein.

Lily-Rose Depp (Photo: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images For Chanel)

Note that back in August, there were rumors that Lily-Rose was dating actor Austin Butler. But it seems that their short romance is already in the past. The day before, the girl came out with a new lover and looked very happy! Johnny Depp’s daughter wore a Burberry miniskirt, high boots and a denim jacket. Photos can be viewed here.

Yassine Stein (Photo: @yassine_stein)

But her new boyfriend dressed much more modestly – in a leather jacket and sweatpants. Unfortunately, nothing is known about the young man. Yassine Stein is just starting his musical career in France.

This summer, Lily-Rose Depp was spotted dating 29-year-old actor Austin Butler. The Daily Mail shared photos of the couple, who were caught hugging and kissing after a two-hour meeting.

Recall that this is this met with Timothy Chalamet. Their romance began in 2018, but the couple broke up last year. True, in the spring of this year, the couple provoked rumors of a reunion!

Timothy Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)