Machine Gun Kelly presented a collection of nail polishes. Megan Fox supported him at the presentation

Colson Baker

Coulson Baker, aka rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly, has released his own collection of UN / DN LAQR nail polishes. There was a launch party in Hollywood yesterday.

Beloved Megan Fox positions her collection as “genderless” and speaks of it like this:

I don’t like to be limited to just clothes when it comes to self-expression. Nail polish is also a way to express your individuality, today I can say one thing with it, tomorrow something else. Changing the color of the nails, I seem to share my thoughts, and each shade has its own mood.



A collection of varnishes from Machine Gun Kelly





Colson himself says that in his youth he began to experiment with colored varnishes. For the launch party, by the way, he opted for a rich pink hue, as did Megan Fox, who came to support him. Moreover, the lovers connected their little fingers with a chain, so that they were inseparable that evening in the literal sense of the word.