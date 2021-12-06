Makpal Isabekova compared herself to Jennifer Lopez (photo)

Makpal Isabekova. Photo: instagram.com/makosyai

Kazakh singer Makpal Isabekova compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, seeing the similarity to her in one of the photos. The artist noted that she is pleased to be like such a beautiful woman as J. Lo, reports NUR.KZ.

A new photo of Makpal, in which she reminded herself of Jennifer, appeared on her Instagram.

“True, I look at this photo and see Jay Lo. I am very pleased to have a resemblance to such a beautiful woman like her. And so I thought: what if she also sees this photo, do you think this is possible? I think yes , if you and I work together as a team and everyone who sees this post will mark J. Lo. What if she leaves a comment, ahhh. Oh, Makos was dreaming. “, – wrote Isabekova.

Some of the subscribers decided to support her and began to tag Jay Lo’s account so that she would pay attention to the picture.

“J. Lo, this Kazakh singer looks like you, please like her”, “Very similar to J. Lo”, “Of course, she does, there is something.”, – the fans commented.

However, the others disagreed with Makpal.

“Who said that you are alike, I do not see the similarity, Jay Lo cannot be confused with anyone”, “J Lo is an ordinary person, why strive to be like her”, “Our Makos is better and smaller”, “In my opinion, not at all like “, – they said.

And some even decided to raise a personal topic.

“When will you give birth to children? And will you show pictures of children? And put emoticons on the baby’s face? When, how long can you wait?” – asked one of the subscribers.

Meanwhile, Makpal herself considers such questions to be a manifestation of tactlessness. In her Story, she spoke on this score, publishing a quote from the Internet in response to advice not to delay pregnancy.

Story Makpal Isabekova. Screen: instagram.com/makosyai

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/image/1945392-imet-shodstvo-mne-priyatno-ochen-makpal-isabekova-sravnila-sebya-s-dzhennifer-lopes-foto/