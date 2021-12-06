Makpal Isabekova compared herself to Jennifer Lopez (photo)

Cornelius Chandler
Makpal Isabekova
Makpal Isabekova. Photo: instagram.com/makosyai

Kazakh singer Makpal Isabekova compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, seeing the similarity to her in one of the photos. The artist noted that she is pleased to be like such a beautiful woman as J. Lo, reports NUR.KZ.

