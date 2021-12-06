Masks will not save Omicron: the doctor urged Russians to wear respirators

Conventional medical masks seem to work worse against him, so some experts believe that it is time for the country to introduce the mandatory wearing of high-class respirators, as in Germany.

But the speed at which Omicron is spreading around the world is scary. In different countries, several illustrative cases have been described, when one infected person infects dozens of people. And although the data differ regarding the severity of the course of the disease (some say that it causes milder symptoms; others argue that there is no reason to hope so), it is clear that Omicron can lead to massive morbidity.

What should have happened: a new variant of the Omicron coronavirus has been officially identified in Russia. It was found on two travelers returning from South Africa. How many people they have already infected is unknown.

Omicron’s proliferation cases are already becoming widespread. According to the doctor of laboratory diagnostics Alexander Soloviev, the degree of infectivity of the new variant can be assessed using the example of Norway. “On Friday 26 November, the Norwegian company Scatec hosted a private Christmas party with about 140 guests in the center of Oslo at the Louise bar in Aker Brygge. Among the guests was an employee who had returned from a business trip to South Africa a few days earlier. As a result, about 60 guests of the party are infected, 13 have already confirmed Omicron, he writes.

In addition to this case of superproliferation, Soloviev continues, another case is being investigated in Norway – the infection of participants in the Abelia conference in Oslo. Five people were identified with a positive PCR suspicious for Omicron. A follow-up study is underway. The 5 infected live in 3 municipalities and have had at least 100 close contacts since the conference, which are now also being quarantined and followed up.

Denmark also reports alarming: during a Christmas party, where there were about 150 high school students, 53 were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, of which 38 had already confirmed Omicron.

“It’s scary to think about the extent to which Omicron can spread in Russia with our disregard for the epidemic. No QR codes will save you from spreading the new version. We have a lot of susceptible people, and a lot of completely unprotected: children, pregnant women, unvaccinated older people and unvaccinated people with chronic diseases. I think we need to introduce the mandatory wearing of FFP2 class respirators, ”says Alexander Soloviev.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Göttingen trampled on the basic principle of self-isolation in their new work. Scientists have come to the conclusion that even a three-meter distance does not guarantee against infection. And at such a distance, an unvaccinated person, towards whom a person with COVID-19 is breathing, takes less than five minutes to become infected with an almost 100 percent probability. Such meetings are inevitable in schools, restaurants, clubs, even outdoors. Scientists say this is very bad news and they did not expect the virus to be so infectious at all. If the masks do not fit well, the chance of infection rises to about 4%. By the way, this study was carried out in relation to the “Delta” variant – with “Omicron”, most likely, the conclusions will be even more sad.

But the good news is that the risk can be drastically reduced by wearing close-fitting FFP2 and KN95 medical grade respirators. These respiratory protection devices, even with prolonged close contact, significantly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, for example, on public transport. Moreover, their protection is above all, if both infected and non-infected use them correctly. “The maximum risk of infection after 20 minutes is unlikely to exceed one case in a thousand, even at the shortest distance,” the researchers note.

Meanwhile, as the pathologist, specialist in pharmacology and toxicology Alexander Ediger told MK, any barrier methods of protection (masks, respirators) or more complex devices such as an isolating gas mask are nothing more than ways to reduce the likelihood of infection: to be 100% sure that you will not get infected, you need a special insulating suit, which is used in a number of laboratories. An attempt to introduce respirators instead of masks is most likely a marketing commercial move, and it is hardly necessary to talk about a significant decrease in the likelihood of infection. We all need to stop being theorists and give ourselves an account: if we try to transfer everyone to respirators, then first we need to be sure that the population will use them in accordance with strict rules for wearing them, and carry out their correct processing. So I would not recommend anyone to work in the best interests of respirator manufacturers. “

The respirator of the second protection class FFP2 filters up to 94% of contaminants. Such respirators are used by doctors when performing procedures with people with coronavirus. The cost of second class respirators is about 460–650 rubles apiece.